Sheffield United: No guarantees over No.1 spot for Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman

Jamal Blackman admits he has received no guarantees about regular first team football following his move to Sheffield United.

Instead the Chelsea goalkeeper, who is scheduled to spend the rest of the season on loan at Bramall Lane, revealed he will compete with Jake Eastwood and Simon Moore for a place in Chris Wilder’s starting eleven when the Championship campaign begins next weekend.

“The manager has told me he’s got great goalkeepers here,” Blackman said.

“He just wants me to come here and compete. Then see how things go. I’m very fortunate to be given this opportunity and I’m looking forward to playing for such a big club. I want to get out there and show what I can do. It’s up to me.”

Blackman, aged 23, has impressed during spells with Middlesbrough, Östersunds FK and Wycombe Wanderers since graduating from the Premier League champions’ youth academy. An injury to Moore - which will require what Wilder described as a “minor clean up operation” next week - means the former England youth international is in pole position to feature when Brentford visit South Yorkshire in seven days time. But with Moore’s knee problem understood to be less serious than first feared, Blackman knows he must perform to keep the 27-year-old and fellow youngster Eastwood out of the team.

“I spoke to the manager and had a good chat with him,” Blackman, whose contract at Stamford Bridge has been extended until 2021, said.

“He spoke to Chelsea as well. It was ongoing and then I got the move up here. It’s a great thing for me, to get that new contract, but my main objective is to get as much experience as possible.”

“I’ve shown what I can do in League Two and now I want to show I can make that step into the Premier League,” Blackman added.

“I had a great time at Wycombe and I’m looking forward to playing for Sheffield United. I’ve spoken to the manager about what he wants to do and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”