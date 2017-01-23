Sheffield United: New striker set to arrive at Bramall Lane today

Sheffield United expect to unveil Bradford City centre-forward James Hanson as their latest signing today.

The Star understands United submitted a bid, believed to be worth around £150,000 and £200,000, for the 29-year-old towards the end of last week as manager Chris Wilder looks to increase his squad’s firepower.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Hanson was withdrawn from the City team which faced Millwall on Saturday after being informed of the interest from Bramall Lane. Representatives acting on behalf of the two League One rivals met for further discussions yesterday with United confident that Hanson, who has scored nearly a hundred goals in 335 appearances for Stuart McCall’s side, had already decided to move.

Wilder, speaking after his side’s draw with Gillingham, confirmed his interest in the City striker and said: “Listen, we’re not in the market for £1m and £2m players any more. Things have changed. It’s a difficult window because of the prices people are putting on players but we’ll approach it properly and work, as we always do, as best we can.”

“Yes, we have put a bid in,” he added. “Whether or not that’s accepted, we’ll have to wait and see. If it is then great. If it’s not accepted then okay, we move on.”

If United do secure Hanson’s signature, the former Guiseley striker will become the fourth player to join Wilder’s side since the transfer window reopened. Samir Carruthers joined from MK Dons while Joe Riley has arrived on loan from Manchester United. Daniel Lafferty’s temporary switch from Burnley was also made permanent.

James Hanson celebrates scoring for Bradford City, alongside soon-to-be team mate again Marc McNulty

McCall said: “We got a call earlier this week from a Championship side regarding James, an inquiry not a bid. It would have to be a decent amount even if he’s only got five or six months left on his contract.

“Then we got call from Sheffield United. It was disappointing that James got to know about it because we would have needed him in a physical game. Whether this coming out will alert other clubs, I don’t know. I’m disappointed that his agent’s told him about it. But it’s football and he’s got to do what he’s got to do. His agent maybe had a good package put forward for him to go. It’s a bit of security and we’ve not offered him a deal (at the moment).”