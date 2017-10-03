Sheffield United: ‘My boys are right to think big’

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will encourage his players to continue thinking big after entering the latest international break third in the Championship table.

Wilder made the admission after John Lundstram, the United midfielder, told The Star that consolidating their place in the division is no longer the team’s number one target following an impressive start to the new season.

Wilder, who led the club to promotion last term, said: “Why shouldn’t they have that belief? They are producing genuinely good performances. They are making names for themselves both individually and as a team. We’d rather have all of this than be dealing with the other side of the game, when things aren’t going well, and trying to pick people up off the floor all the time.”

Despite being beaten by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, United are only three points behind leaders Cardiff City ahead of their return to action, against Ipswich Town, later this month.

“In the medium and the long-term, we’re just enjoying it,” Wilder, whose side beat Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers en route to the East Midlands, added. “How can you not enjoy being involved in games like we are at the moment?

“We’re not going to be setting any targets. We are just going to go at it every single game, with the handbrake off. That’s the way we are and that’s what we’ll carry on doing.

“These lads are willing to go right until the very end. They’re giving everything for this football club and they’ll continue doing so. Whatever they do, even if something doesn’t happen in a game, you know with this lot that it won’t be for the want of trying.”

Meanwhile, Chesterfield goalkeeping coach Matt Duke is expected to leave the Proact Stadium and take up a position with United’s Steelphalt Academy.

Duke, aged 40, started his professional career at Bramall Lane before going on to make a total of 300 senior appearances for the likes of Bradford City and Hull City.