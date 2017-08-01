Sheffield United: ‘My Blades are ready for the Championship season’ roars boss Chris Wilder

Manager Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United have enjoyed the best possible preparations for the new Championship campaign after winning every first-team friendly in pre-season.

Wilder’s side continued last season’s title-winning form with victories over Stocksbridge Park Steels, Malaga, Chesterfield, Rotherham United, Stoke City and Eastleigh, the latter a 3-2 win last Friday evening.

David Brooks has cemented his place in Wilder’s thoughts with four pre-season goals, following on from his Player of the Tournament success with England’s Toulon Tournament side this summer, and new defenders Richard Stearman and Enda Stevens have also caught the eye.

And Wilder, whose side kick off against Brentford at Bramall Lane on Saturday, said: “We’ve had different situations to deal with in the games.

“The way we’ve done it mirrors what we did last year. We know what we want to players to experience at this stage and that’s why we’ve set it up like this and played the games that we have.

“That was deliberate.

“There have been games where we’ve had lots of the ball and games where we’ve had to work hard to get it back and keep it.

“But all of them have been competitive, all the way through.”