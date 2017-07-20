Sheffield United: Midfielder set for move to Bramall Lane

Oxford United manager Pep Clotet expects midfielder John Lundstram to join Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old missed the League One club’s friendly against Brentford after Clotet, who took charge at the Kassam Stadium this summer, confirmed Bramall Lane’s interest.

“We’ve had a proposition for John from Sheffield United,” he said. “I will look at the paperwork and we might be able to finalise everything.”

Lundstram, the Oxford captain, started his career with Everton and completed loan spells with Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient and Scunthorpe before moving south.