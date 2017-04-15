Sheffield United: Matt Done says Blades are still feeling the heat... but they could be champions today!

Matt Done insisted Sheffield United still feel they have a point to prove, despite moving to within touching distance of the League One title.

Chris Wilder’s side will be crowned champions if second-placed Bolton Wanderers fail to beat Oldham Athletic this afternoon following yesterday’s 3-0 victory over Port Vale.

Blades boss Chris Wilder with skipper Billy Sharp

United sealed promotion at Northampton Town last weekend but Done, who was on target during the closing stages at Vale Park, said: “We still had pressure on us out there because we had to show people that we could still get a result after what’s happened. We want to show that we are the best team in the division.

“The gaffer and his staff, they won’t let us switch off for a minute. We’ve seen that all season but even more out there today. With all the adulation, after the highs of last weekend, it proves that we won’t take a step back. I think that result really underlines what we’re about.”

Done’s strike, after Jay O’Shea and Leon Clarke had earlier scored for the visitors, moved United 12 points clear of Wanderers with three matches of their season remaining.

With Bradford City set to arrive at Bramall Lane on Monday, the 28-year-old added: “We’ve done what we had to do. It’s up to Bolton now, they’ve got to show that too.

Leon Clarke celebrates scoring United's second goal against Port Vale

“We’ll gather at the training ground and watch the results come in. If it’s enough, great. If not then we’ll just take it into the Bradford game and we know what we have to do there; win the game in front of a full house and the television cameras.”

Wilder, who revealed James Hanson (calf) had missed the trip as a precautionary measure ahead of next week’s meeting with his former club, admitted he was” delighted Done” had scored.

“I think the reaction to Matty’s finish, after what has been a bit of a stop start year for him, tells you all you need to know about what people here think of him,” the United manager said. “I thought that was a result which shows the lads want to drive themselves on because, no matter what I or anyone else tells them, it would have been easy to switch off after what’s happened.”