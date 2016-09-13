Sheffield United: Matt Done makes a pledge to Blades boss Chris Wilder

Matty Done has vowed to repay Chris Wilder for his show of faith in the best way he can - with assists, goals and results.

Done, who cut a frustrated and forlorn figure at times last season after being utilised at left-back by Wilder’s predecessor Nigel Adkins, has returned two assists and a goal since being restored to his favoured striking role.

Done ended a 27-game goal drought with the decisive third goal in United’s 3-2 win at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, but admitted: “I always thought the goal was coming but as long as I’m doing my job of creating chances for Billy Sharp and the others, I’m happy.

“I knew it’d come eventually and it did on Saturday - although I missed a pretty much identical chance just before, so I had to make sure!

“It turned out to be a big goal in the context of the game and on a personal level it’s going well, but all we’re bothered about is winning games. Playing upfront is a bit more natural for me... I came here as a striker, but that changed a little under previous regimes.

“But I feel I’m a threat down the middle and try to give defenders a tough time; I chase everything and try and be a pest for them.

“So all credit to the gaffer for identifying that, and hopefully I can repay him on the pitch - with goals and assists for the team.”

Victory at AFC Wimbledon, with skipper Sharp and Mark Duffy also on the scoresheet, made it three league wins from three games for Wilder’s Blades ahead of Saturday’s visit of Peterborough.

Remarkably, Duffy’s opener was the first time United have gone ahead in the league this season and Done added: “We’re delighted. We knew it’d be the hardest of the three, after beating Gillingham and Oxford, and we knew we couldn’t slip up and undo all the good work we’d done in the last few weeks.

“Against Oxford and Gillingham, we showed great character to come from behind and win and it was a nice feeling to get the first goal.

“It was disappointing to give them two goals and a sniff, but the win shows the character we have in the dressing room.”

Wilder returned the compliment to his striker, too, and is excited about the options at his disposal.

“Matty was outstanding,” the Blades boss said.

“He was a constant threat all afternoon. I’m delighted with the group, and I feel we’re gaining in confidence and momentum in every game.

“John Fleck came off the bench and was excellent, Stefan Scougall and Leon Clarke came off the bench and Caolan Lavery is still to come. When teams play high up the pitch, he and Doney can get behind.

“We’re creating as a team, we’ve shown what we’re about and now it’s onto the next test against Peterborough this weekend.”