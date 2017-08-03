Sheffield United: Matt Done is set for Rochdale return as goalkeeper gets the nod

Matt Done is expected to rejoin Rochdale later this week, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

The 29-year-old moved to Bramall Lane from Spotland midway through the 2014/15 season but was placed on the transfer list following United’s promotion from League One.

Jamal Blackman will start Saturday's game: Robin Parker/Sportimage

Wilder, who also revealed Jamal Blackman will start Saturday’s Championship opener against Brentford, said: “I am under the understanding that might be something that gets tied up before the weekend for Matt. He did a great job for us last year but going forward, we made a decision, Matt understands that and hopefully for everyone’s sake this gets wrapped up and Matt gets on with playing some football.”

Wilder, speaking at his pre-match press conference earlier today, also explained John Brayford’s future “is not here” despite recalling him for last week’s friendly at Eastleigh. Burton Albion, who signed Brayford on loan last term, remain interested in acquiring the defender’s services on a permanent basis. But United’s hierarchy expect them to wait until the end of the transfer window before returning to the negotiating table in an attempt to drive down the asking price.

“John knows that his future his not here, he understands that,” Wilder said. “If the window shuts and he hasn’t moved and the deal isn’t right for us, he is in with us. I am not going to isolate him, he will be part of the group. But going forward, we have spoken to him and he knows the situation.”

With goalkeeper Simon Moore set to miss the start of the season after injuring his knee, Wilder also explained why Blackman, signed on loan from Chelsea, has been selected ahead of Jake Eastwood for the meeting with Dean Smith’s side. James Hanson, Ched Evans and George Baldock could also come into contention after returning to training following fitness issues.

John Brayford has been told he is free to leave Sheffield United

“Jamal will start,” Wilder said. “Jake has done fantastic as well, he’s a young goalkeeper. It was always our priority to go and get Jamal, right from the start. Our goalkeeping department have known about him, we have looked right the way through the young goalkeepers out there, we didn’t just open a book and say we’ll have him.”

“Simon Moore had an operation this week and will be out for four to six weeks,” Wilder added. “Ched Evans, George Baldock and James Hanson are all back on the grass this week. Whether Saturday will come too soon for those three we will wait and see but we will give them every opportunity to be involved. It’s important that we have the strength in depth that those boys bring.”