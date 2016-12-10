Search
Sheffield United: Matt Done is determined to end his goal drought

Matt Done is determined to end his drought in front of goal when Oldham Athletic visit Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder gears-up for key recruitment drive

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has received the green light to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens next month.

Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell both want to stay at Bramall Lane. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder keeps his fingers crossed that duo will stay at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United are growing increasingly confident that Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty will remain at Bramall Lane until the end of the season.

Burmese refugees play football in Umpiem Mai camp in Thailand.

Football and family help Burmese young people cope with hardships of refugee life

Burmese refugee Kler Heh made headlines in 2015 when he was awarded a professional contract with Sheffield United.
Who's this happy little elf?

Quiz: Can you name all of these Christmassy Sheffield United players?

Take a break from the Queen's speech and take our festive-themed Sheffield United quiz.

Chris Wilder addressed the media earlier today. Pic Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage

VIDEO: Sheffield United trialist Peter Skapetis is staying at Bramall Lane

Peter Skapetis is set to remain with Sheffield United over the Christmas period, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

Caolan Lavery of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the English League One match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: December 10th, 2016. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: No silly posters but still plenty of fighting spirit

Chris Wilder is not a great fan of motivational posters.

Blades boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United: Why has Chris Wilder apologised to his players?

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has apologised to his players ahead of their Boxing Day fixture against Oldham Athletic.

Chris Wilder has issued a call to arms as Sheffield United prepare to enter the second-half of the season

Sheffield United: Blades boss issues a call to arms

Chris Wilder has challenged Sheffield United to prove they can cope with the pressure of a promotion push during the second half of the League One season.

James Shield’s Sheffield United Column: Please don’t drone on about working over Christmas

Nurses will be doing it, firefighters will be doing it and, dare I say it, a fair few journalists will too.

Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe

Sheffield United Fan’s Column: Some fans were unfair on City

It was a bit unfair of some Blades fans to ridicule and goad the Coventry City fans’ protests last Thursday.

Who to watch in 2017

Ones to watch - 18 players to keep an eye on in 2017 from Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Chesterfield

As 2016 comes to an end it's time to look at the players who could make an impact next year.
Chris Wilder and Alan Knill have shown the benefits of working from the bottom

Alan Biggs: Sheffield United pair Wilder and Knill and the rewards of battling from the bottom

The significance of managers facing their former clubs is vastly overplayed.

Stefan Scougall wants to stay at Bramall Lane next season. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Blades boss puts contract talks on hold

Chris Wilder last night revealed Sheffield United do not plan to hold contract talks with any of their players until after next month’s transfer window.

Sheffield United have been strong on home soil this season. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: ‘Bramall Lane is our biggest weapon’ says Blades star

Simon Moore says Sheffield United must exploit home advantage over the Christmas period as they bid to close to gap on League One leaders Scunthorpe.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell wants to stay at Bramall Lane. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Rival boss appears to boost Blades’ hopes of keeping Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Sheffield United’s hopes of retaining Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s services have been boosted following Paul Lambert’s admission that the centre-half will not be recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers unless he is guaranteed a first team place.

Harry Chapman has returned to Middlesbrough for treatment. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Harry Chapman is devastated by his injury admits Boro coach

Harry Chapman is devastated by the injury which has interrupted his loan spell with Sheffield United.

Harry Chapman has returned to Middlesbrough for treatment. Pic Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder prepares to wing it in the transfer market

Sheffield United have made a new winger their top priority during next month’s transfer window after being informed Harry Chapman is unlikely to make an early return from injury.

Reece Brown makes his debut for Sheffield United. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Defender set to learn if he will receive new deal

Reece Brown will shortly discover if Sheffield United plan to offer him a new contract.

Sheffield United: Manager says ‘there must be consequences’ after poor displays

Sheffield United’s next opponents have been handed a draconian punishment after sliding to the bottom of League One.

