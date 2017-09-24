Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hails his team's performance in Steel City derby

Chris Wilder heaped praise on his players at the final whistle following their 4-2 win over city rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Wilder, who turned 50 yesterday, celebrates victory in his first Steel City derby match as manager of Sheffield United. It was the first time a Blades team had scored four goals at Hillsborough, and the most goals in a derby fixture since 1951.

He said:

"[It was an] unbelievable experience and so proud of the players and the supporters. Outstanding effort, fully deserved.

"There were a few dissapointed faces in the changing room at half time, and there shouldn't be. We were outstanding.

"I'm taking 4-2 all day long. We've had to wait a long time as a football club, and there has been some hard times at this football club. We stepped out and played some outstanding football, it was them at the end who were smashing it up. We were outstanding in every department.

"We said wed go for it, we brought a centre-half off and put a winger on. I'm delighted for everybody connected with the football club."

The result moves United up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.