Sheffield United: Local charity St Luke's Hospice to become a regular fixture at Blades' Bramall Lane ground

St Luke’s Hospice will be a regular fixture at United home matches this season thanks to a new sponsorship deal with Totley Pharmacy.

Tajinder Singh, of the pharmacy, is sponsoring the United dugouts at Bramall Lane and has offered St Luke’s the chance to share in the high profile branding.

“We are excited to be working in partnership with Totley Pharmacy and Sheffield United this season,” Jack Kidder, St Luke’s corporate fundraising manager, said.

“Our vital work would not be possible without the support of fantastic companies such as Totley Pharmacy who pride themselves on going the extra mile for their customers and to support their local community.

“We are proud to work in association with Totley Pharmacy and Sheffield United to care for Sheffield people at a time when they need it most.”

Singh added: “As a proud Sheffielder I am honoured to be working with two great Sheffield institutions.

“We hope this exciting partnership helps further raise St Luke’s profile and highlights the great work they do.

“With the great success enjoyed by Sheffield United last season and the likelihood of appearing on television we hope this may be national as well as local.”

Dave McCarthy, United’s operations director, said: “We are really pleased that St Luke’s, as one of our nominated charities, and Tajinder, such a highly thought of and respected friend of the club, have come together to the benefit of all.”