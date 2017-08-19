Sheffield United: 'Leon Clarke and Angus MacDonald will be very, very disappointed' with their red cards in Blades v Barnsley derby

Sheffield United's Leon Clarke and Angus MacDonald, the Barnsley captain, will be 'very, very disappointed' with their red cards in today's Blades v Reds derby at Bramall Lane.

That's the view of our Blades writer James Shield, who watched as both players were sent off after an off-the-ball altercation after Billy Sharp had netted what turned out to be the winner.

MacDonald aimed a headbutt at Clarke while fans reported seeing Clarke put his hand on the defender's throat. Referee Tim Robinson consulted his assistant, and both players received their marching orders.

"I think the referee had no other option," James said.

"It certainly wasn't handbags - Angus aimed a headbutt at Leon, who grabbed him by the throat, so by the letter of the law he had no choice but to send them off.

"But both players will be very, very disappointed when they look back at it in the cold light of day. It's very difficult not to react in the heat of battle, but a word of warning to both - sometimes it's best to count to ten and let the red mist subside."

United were good value for their victory, their second of the season, but Barnsley piled the pressure on late in the game.

"United were full throttle and imposed themselves on the game early on, so it was no surprise that they got the result," James added.

"Paul Heckingbottom was very disappointed at how his team played. Their final ball was poor and when they did get into promising situations, which didn't happen too often, they really let themselves down with some of their decision making."