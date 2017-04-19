Sheffield United: League One title is fitting reward for special players and fans, says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Manager Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United’s League One title win is fitting reward for what he describes as “a real special group of players and special supporters”.

Wilder has set his side a new target of winning 100 points for the season after seeing them clinch promotion, and then the league title, on successive weekends.

And there were more scenes of jubilation on Monday as Wilder’s side beat promotion-chasing Bradford City 3-0 in front of the Sky Sports cameras, and then celebrating their coronation as league champions with their families and the United supporters.

“It was great at the end,” Wilder admitted, “when the players got round the pitch.

“This is a special club and a lot of things have happened in these six years while it’s been in League One. A lot of things at this club haven’t gone right, but this is not a glory hunting football club.

“Through thick and thin, you have to be like that. We are glad we don’t have to go to Wembley and through the play-offs, but we have got out rewards for what I believe is a real special group of players and special supporters at a top club.”

Meanwhile United’s U18s, who won their league by 14 points, host Charlton in their play-off semi-final on Friday at Bramall Lane (7pm).

Season ticket holders and U16s are admitted free, otherwise tickets are £3.

