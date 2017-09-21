Sheffield United: Jovial press conference can't mask air of seriousness for Chris Wilder and Co. as they prepare for Steel City Derby

Chris Wilder breezed into the media room at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, took a quick moment to survey the scene and grinned.

"Big game on is there?" he asked, to no-one in particular, as he made his way past five TV cameras and 22 journalists to sit in front of countless microphones and Dictaphones to discuss the game that's been at the back of his mind since he led United back into the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday, at Hillsborough. A momentous game in the Steel City and, judging by the level of media interest yesterday when Sky Sports and national newspapers joined the regulars who cover United home and away, a big one nationwide, too.

Wilder was exemplary, ranging from humour at the scale of the occasion to contrition at his touchline antics on Saturday against Norwich. Jake Wright spoke about his son playing for a football team managed by a Wednesdayite, and hopefully never having to return to Bradford. Paul Coutts joked, we think, about sacking his window cleaner after finding out he's a Wednesday fan.

But if there was a lighthearted element to this unusual press briefing ahead of the most unusual of games, the tone beneath it was deadly serious. A boyhood Blade brought up on the terraces of the Lane, Wilder's earliest derby memory dates back to the late 1970s. He missed Wednesday's 4-0 victory on Boxing Day of 1979, but remembers the return at Bramall Lane the following year; a 1-1 draw.

He leads his side into derby battle with, he hopes, fellow Blade and trusted skipper Billy Sharp by his side; Sharp missed the Norwich defeat with injury, and Wilder offered no update on his fitness at his pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon.

Chris Wilder at United's pre-match press conference

But, perhaps surprisingly to some observers, Wilder elected to downplay his own emotional investment in this fixture, and that of Sharp. Instead, the 49-year-old - who turns 50 on Saturday - talked up the need to, largely, take emotion out of it. It was a long way off Bryan Robson's 'It's just another game' nonsense that inspired, if that's the right word, an insipid display at Hillsborough in 2008 but, after an emotionally-charged game against Norwich almost saw United make the short trip across the city with their manager and vice-captain, Paul Coutts, both suspended, it's an understandable tactic.

It'll be different away from the cameras, though. Jake Wright admitted that Sharp had been telling his teammates how much this game means since before the glorious, Peroni-showered scenes at the end of last season. Wilder has watched Sheffield derbies with his pals in the stand. He knows all about United's derby heroes of the past; Bobby Davison, Dane Whitehouse, Michael Brown. Vital goals in wins against Wednesday even mean the likes of Laurent D'Jaffo, Carl Asaba and Ade Akinbiyi - steady, rather than stars - are forever in folklore.

But now, the stage is set for new heroes. Wilder, whilst revealing his respect for Wednesday and their boss Carlos Carvalhal, insists United are a 'dangerous side' and won't be going to Hillsborough to defend. "We haven't taken a backward step since I got here," he said yesterday. "And we won't start now."

Questions remain, of course; Coutts and Wilder are both available, but Sharp, Clayton Donaldson and Leon Clarke's fitness levels are shrouded in secrecy. Is now the time for David Brooks to take centre-stage? Is there enough Peroni in Sheffield if United bring back the points? Will Coutts' window cleaner still have a job come Monday morning?

But there are certainties. Whatever team turns out on Sunday in red and white will turn up; their manager will make sure of that. For him, this isn't just another game.