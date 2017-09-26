Sheffield United: John Ruddy says Wolves’ quality will shine through at Bramall Lane

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper John Ruddy believes his team mates have the beating of Sheffield United, providing they match Chris Wilder’s side for effort.

The former England international, who left Norwich City during the close season, was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s meeting between the two clubs at Bramall Lane.

Wolves have spent lavishly since Nuno Espírito Santo’s appointment as manager and Ruddy said: “Without sounding dismissive of anyone else, I think the quality we’ve got in our team will shine through as long as we do the dirty work first.

“I think if we do that we should hopefully come through not just the Sheffield United game but the Burton game as well.”

Wolves visit the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday and Ruddy told the Express and Star: “Before the season started we were made one of the favourites to go up which automatically puts a target on your back. When you are living up to that billing early in the season and up the top end you become even more of a target.

“Teams make it difficult, they sit behind the ball and frustrate us. We’ve got a lot of good footballers and some dynamic power and speed up front which will be perfect for us going forward.”