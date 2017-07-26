Sheffield United: John Lundstram reveals his pride at becoming a Blade

John Lundstram has spoken of his pride at becoming a Sheffield United player after completing his move from Oxford.

The midfielder was unveiled as the club’s sixth summer signing after putting pen to paper on a three year contract before last night’s friendly against Stoke.

Lundstram, citing United’s “size and stature” as factors behind his decision to join Chris Wilder’s squad, said: “I’m delighted to get it done and I’m proud to be here. I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch.

“I’ve played against this club many times before and I’ve always been impressed. The song the fans sing before kick-off is amazing and I’m looking forward to having them on my side rather than against.”

Lundstram, who commanded an undisclosed sum after leaving the Kassam Stadium, missed the victory over City but is expected to make his debut when United complete their pre-season programme at Eastleigh on Friday. Aged 23, he started his career with Everton and has represented England at three different youth tournaments.

“I think the way United play and the way Chris likes his teams to go about their business will really suit me,” Lundstram added.

“I like to get on the ball, try and bring a little bit of composure but also dig-in for the people around me.”

A late goal from substitute David Brooks maintained United’s 100 per cent record in this summer’s warm-up fixtures after Xherdan Shaqiri had cancelled-out Billy Sharp’s opener.

Speaking after the match, assistant manager Alan Knill revealed the results of a scan on Simon Moore’s injured knee are “better than expected” but admitted it is “still too early” to say if the goalkeeper will miss the start of the Championship campaign.

“Honestly, we can’t tell at the moment,” Knill, who confirmed United still want to sign Southend captain Ryan Leonard, said.

“We’ll hopefully know more soon.”

