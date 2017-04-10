Sheffield United: John Fleck is targeting ‘The Big One’ after promotion triumph

John Fleck has set his sights on reaching another historic landmark after helping Sheffield United secure promotion from League One.

The midfielder, who was named in the EFL’s divisional team of the year following a series of impressive displays this term, wants Chris Wilder’s side to accumulate 100 points by winning all of their remaining four games.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic have achieved that feat since the competition was rebranded over a decade ago.

“We’ve got to try and get that, the century of points, if we can,” Fleck said. “We all want to show what we can do on the Championship stage and, yes, of course we’ll be thinking about it. But before we really start looking at what might or might not happen, we’ve got to see out these last four games. Because they are the most important things on our agenda right now.”

United, 16 points clear of third-placed Fleetwood Town, guaranteed themselves a top two finished by beating Northampton Town 2-1 last weekend. Fleck scored the visitors’ second goal after Leon Clarke had cancelled-out Marc Richards’ first-half strike for Wilder’s former club.

Despite the emotional scenes which greeted the final whistle at Sixfields, the 25-year-old continued: “We need to enjoy it (promotion) and we will enjoy it. But it’s only one stage done of what we set our sights on at the start of the season. Now we need the big one, the title. We want to get that done and in the bag.”

United are 12 points short of Fleck’s target ahead of Friday’s game against Port Vale. They face Bradford City at home on Monday before completing their campaign with a trip to MK Dons before Chesterfield visit Bramall Lane later this month.

“This is what I came here for,” Fleck, a summer signing from Coventry City, said. “It feels really, really good. I was terrible in the first-half at Northampton and the manager had a go at us. He had a go at me personally too. But in the second we went out there and got the job done. We did what we needed to do.”

“Our standard of training won’t change,” he added. “That definitely won’t drop off because we’ve all got our eyes on another prize now.”

Sheffield United's John Fleck celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Sixfields. Pic David Klein/Sportimage