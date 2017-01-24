Sheffield United: John Fleck insists The Blades will bounce back

John Fleck has admitted he is grateful Sheffield United have an early opportunity to banish the ghosts of their display against Gillingham.

But, speaking ahead of tonight’s meeting with Fleetwood Town, the midfielder admitted Chris Wilder had been right to criticise his team for wasting opportunities during last weekend’s 2-2 draw.

John Fleck says Sheffield United are fired-up after a disappointing result against Gillingham. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

That result means United, who were beaten by Walsall earlier this month, enter the rearranged fixture having taken only a point from their previous two outings and Fleck said: “It is always a good thing to have another game so quick. After the Walsall game, we had a whole week to think about it. Obviously we had another disappointing result on Saturday and we need to quickly move on. Hopefully we can get the reaction we need.”

United, the League One leaders, will move five points clear of second-placed Scunthorpe if they overcome Uwe Rosler’s side. Fleetwood, in fourth, arrive at Bramall Lane hoping to stretch their unbeaten league run to 11 games. October’s meeting between the two teams at Highbury finished 1-1 when Ethan Ebanks-Landell scored a late equaliser for United.

Fleck said: “After the game, it felt like a win if you like and you get games like that. They are on a good run of form. Hopefully they will come and have a go at us and there will be a lot of space for us to try and impose ourselves.”

“Against Gillingham, we had enough chances to put them to bed,” Fleck added. “We paid the price and don’t want to pay it again.”