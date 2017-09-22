Sheffield United: John Fleck commits his long-term future to Bramall Lane

John Fleck has signed a new long-term contract with Sheffield United.

The deal, which ties Fleck to the club until the end of the 2020/21 season, is a major boost for Chris Wilder’s side ahead of Sunday’s derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

“I’m delighted to get my new contract sorted and it’s all happened easily and pretty quickly,” Fleck said. “The gaffer spoke to me last week and it’s happened from there really. I’ve settled well here and it was an easy decision to make. Obviously, I’m very happy.”

Fleck, aged 26, joined United on a free transfer at the start of last season and, together with team mate Paul Coutts, was a driving force behind last term’s League One title triumph.

Wilder, speaking to United’s official website, said: “John came in on a free transfer and was a major part of our success last season. He has settled back into the Championship and we’re delighted that he sees his long-term future here with us.

“I’ve said previously that John is one that can grow as the club grows and we’re delighted with the partnership he has struck up with Paul Coutts in the middle of the park.

“John is at a fantastic age and by getting him tied down we should have him during the best years of his career.”