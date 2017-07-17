Sheffield United: James Wilson leaves Bramall Lane to sign for Walsall

James Wilson has this afternoon joined Walsall on loan from Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane following United's promotion to the Championship. He made 10 appearances for Chris Wilder's Blades after signing from Oldham, scoring once - a crucial winner against Oxford United early in the season.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said the Welsh international, who will spend the season with Walsall.

“I want to get some games in and this definitely seems like a great place to do that.

“I like to get on the ball as much as defenders can. My movement is quite good around the pitch so I like to cover people, to look after people.

“It’s going to be a tough league this year, more so than last year. We can go to these places looking to get a scalp. For me personally, the gaffer wants me to play as well as we can.

“If Villa bring their strongest team it’ll be tough for us but we’ve got to show what we can do on the night and get our fitness out of it.

“The lads have been brilliant. Everyone has been really nice and friendly, even the staff. It’s a good place to be.”

Wilder added: Speaking following confirmation of Wilson's departure, boss Chris Wilder said: "We thank James for his contribution last year in what was a very competitive area of the pitch for us. This loan move will give him a chance to re-establish himself and get games under his belt."