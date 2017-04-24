Sheffield United: ‘It’s a dream to be promoted with my Blades’ admits skipper Billy Sharp after 200th goal

Billy Sharp described captaining Sheffield United to promotion as “my proudest moment in football” after scoring his 200th career goal during their victory MK Dons.

Sharp, a lifelong supporter of the League One champions, reached the landmark in front of over 7,000 travelling supporters at Stadium mk before netting for the 29th time this term as Chris Wilder’s side recorded its third straight 3-0 win.

Speaking afterwards, Sharp told The Star: “I’ve said it before, it’s a dream to be promoted with United. It’s a dream to be a champion with United too.

“I wanted 20 goals and to get promoted at the start of the season. To get all this, and to 200, it’s just something else. Really, I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s the proudest time of my career. If I have another season like this one, I’ll be even happier.”

United, 14 points clear of second-placed Bolton Wanderers with only one match remaining, will reach 100 points if they win Sunday’s home game against Chesterfield. Wilder, who took of the club in May, has also watched his team beat Port Vale and Bradford City since securing a top two finish 16 days ago.

“I wish the season would just roll straight into the Championship,” Sharp added.

“The lads’ attitude is a credit to themselves, especially after being promoted and becoming champions. We did it for the fans out there because they packed the place out. We probably could have filled the ground if they’d let us.

“He (Wilder) will be on us all through the week because, no disrespect to Chesterfield as they’ll give us a tough game, but we’ve got a great chance to get 100 points.”

United took the lead when Leon Clarke netted for the sixth time in only five outings moments before half-time. With Jake Wright already ruled-out through illness, they were forced to reshuffle their line-up again when fellow defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell reported a hamstring problem during the warm-up. Sharp doubled the visitors’ lead midway through the second period before completing his brace after combining with Paul Coutts.

Sharp admitted: “I’m over the moon. Promoted, champions, it couldn’t be any sweeter for me. It means so much to us.”