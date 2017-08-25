Sheffield United: Is this the identity of Chris Wilder’s new signing?

Sheffield United are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur about signing Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan, according to reports.

Carter-Vickers, the USA youth captain, will be allowed to leave White Hart Lane following the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and United are said to be among those teams chasing his services.

Carter-Vickers, aged 19, has made four appearances for the Premier League club since graduating from their academy.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing yesterday, United manager Chris Wilder outlined plans to sign at least one player before tomorrow’s Championship fixture against Derby County.

“We’re looking at hopefully one permanent and possibly some loans as well,” he said. “We’re just waiting on others clubs to do business first.”

Spurs were last night locked in negotiations with Estudiantes about Argentina under-20 international Juan Foyth.

United saw a second bid for Blackburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan rejected earlier this month.