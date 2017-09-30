Sheffield United: Is Chris Wilder right to say Nottingham Forest are favourites at the City Ground this afternoon?

He resisted the temptation to do the ‘Full Ranieri’; insisting Sheffield United, second in the table after winning five of their last six matches, are nearly halfway towards reaching the 50 point target which should guarantee Championship status next term.

“I actually thought they were the better side,” he continued. “They were unlucky to lose and so that tells you something. There’s going to be a big crowd there at Forest because they’re a great traditional club in one of the country’s great traditional stadiums. But these are the games we were looking forward to when we came up. We work hard but also look forward to them.”

United’s hopes of overhauling leaders Cardiff City were boosted last night when centre-forward Clayton Donaldson declared himself fit. Cameron Carter-Vickers could continue at the heart of defence after impressing during recent wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers. James Hanson and Richard Stearman have also returned to training following injury.

“It’s good to have those lads back out there on the grass,” Wilder said.

Chris Wilder says Nottingham Forest are favourites at the City Ground today: Simon Bellis/Sportimage