Sheffield United: International team mate says new signing Cameron Carter-Vickers has got the ‘wow’ factor

Sheffield United have signed one of the strongest players in English football after capturing Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan, according to his international team mate Alejandro Bedoya.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender could make his debut for Chris Wilder’s side against Derby County this afternoon having agreed a season long move to Bramall Lane.

Despite making only four senior appearances for the Londoners, Bedoya, the USA midfielder, believes Carter-Vickers is equipped to make a big impression on the senior stage after witnessing his power first hand during a recent training camp.

“Cameron is definitely not afraid of any tackles, of showing his strength,” Bedoya said. “Talk about first impressions. You look at him and you’re just like, ‘Wow. This guy is a soccer player?’”

“He should be a running back the way he’s built,” Bedoya, speaking during an interview with the US media, added. “A linebacker. The guy’s calves and legs are humongous.”

Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs manager, sanctioned Carter-Vickers’ departure after handing the 19-year-old a new long-term contract. Despite being born in Southend, the centre-half has represented The States at youth level.

“Cameron is young, athletic and highly-rated by Tottenham and we’re delighted we’ve been trusted to continue his development,” Wilder said. “He is a central defender with a good attitude and adds competition for places in that area. I like the way Tottenham play and it’s clear that Cameron has the ability to be a very good player.”