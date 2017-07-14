Sheffield United in Marbella: Jake Wright looking forward to testing himself against Malaga

Jake Wright says Sheffield United have got "nothing to lose" when they face Malaga FC tonight.

The match, which takes place in Coin, is the Championship club's second pre-season outing and pits them against a team which finished 11th in La Liga last season.

Wright, the former Oxford centre-half, said: "It's going to be a difficult game but a good test for us. They are a good team. It will be tough and a great challenge. We've got nothing to lose but we'll see what happens."

Malaga FC, managed by Real Madrid legend Michel, have spent the week based in nearby Estapona while United train at the Marbella Football Centre. The Spaniards, who beat Barcelona three months ago, are contractually obliged to select a strong starting eleven for the match despite beginning their preparations seven days later than United.

Wright, who missed last weekend's 9-0 win over Stocksbridge Park Steels due to injury, said: "The injury is going well. There was no point in me risking anything during the first game but I've started full training again now. I've been able to do the fitness stuff, on the running and the bikes, just not the contact stuff. So I'm not far behind, only a few days, and I can catch that up."

Teletext Holidays – the proud sponsors of Sheffield United FC - has been providing great value holidays for over 25 years to British holidaymakers. Whether it’s a beach holiday, cruise, city break, luxurious long haul or UK getaway, Teletext Holidays offers a vast range of options at affordable prices. Customers can search for their holiday online and simply call up to book. Teletext Holiday’s customer service team are available to personalise trips, add extras and tweak until customers have their perfect holiday. Visit teletextholidays.co.uk for inspiration for your next holiday.