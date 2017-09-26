Sheffield United: ‘I wanted a bigger win over Wednesday’ says Chris Wilder after 4-2 Steel City Derby victory

Manager Chris Wilder admits he is disappointed his Sheffield United side didn’t score more than four goals in their historic Steel City Derby victory over Wednesday on Sunday.

Former Owls striker Leon Clarke, pictured, scored a brace as United, who also had John Fleck and Mark Duffy on the score-sheet, netted four times at Hillsborough for the first time in their 128-year history.

But Clarke, leading the line in the absence of skipper Billy Sharp and Clayton Donaldson, squandered two good one-on-one chances as United ran out deserved winners at the home of their most bitter rivals.

And Wilder, who turned 50 the day before the derby, admitted: “I think we can play.

“We were a little bit disappointed that we didn’t get a few more if I’m honest, because we got into a great position a few times.

“We played and broke it up. We showed all the characteristics to win a tough game against our local rivals and it doesn’t get any better.

Two-goal derby hero Leon Clarke celebrates. Pic: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Don’t tell me that anybody, who supports either club, thought this was just about three points. It isn’t.

“To lead my team out in a fantastic atmosphere, from both sides, and to see a fantastic performance like that, well, how can words describe it?

“To drive the game forward and to win it, pretty comfortably at the death, was special.”

United, who face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane tomorrow evening, led 2-0 after 15 minutes after Fleck’s stunning opener and Clarke’s calm finish after poor defending from the hosts.

Wednesday levelled the scores at 2-2 when Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao netted, but Duffy restored United’s lead less than two minutes after the equaliser and Clarke took advantage of another defensive mix-up to add a fourth with 13 minutes remaining.

“This is a proper football city,” Wilder added.

“The ground was bouncing when they got back to 2-2. You’re in the game a long time and you have enough lows. At times it’s the best job in the world but there are low times.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Lafferty has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway. United’s U23s beat Barnsley 2-1 yesterday, Jordan Hallam and Tyler Smith on target.