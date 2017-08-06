Sheffield United: I still need more in this squad for Championship battle, says Wilder

Chris Wilder has informed Sheffield United’s owners his squad requires further strengthening in order to comfortably compete at Championship level.

Wilder submitted the request despite insisting he retains “every confidence” in the club’s present crop of players.

“We are still short in a few positions,” the United manager said. “I’ve made that clear to the owners. I’m ambitious, I don’t just want to hang about. I will always be pushing to try and make us better.”

Although Wilder insisted his comments do not represent an implied criticism of Bramall Lane’s board of directors - “We’re pleased with what we’ve done in the market so far” - he added: “I’ve every confidence in these lads but I want them to be pushed. I’m loyal but not sentimental.”