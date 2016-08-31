Sheffield United: 'I don't want unhappy players,' says Wilder as Marc McNulty heads to Bradford City

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he allowed Marc McNulty to join Bradford City because he does not want to keep "unhappy players" at Bramall Lane.

The centre-forward completed his season long loan to Valley Parade this morning after failing to make a start for United this term.

Wilder told The Star: "Marc didn't feel he was getting an opportunity. Billy (Sharp) has bagged a couple of goals and he couldn't force his way past him at this point. Marc made it clear in pre-season that he wanted regular first team football and I couldn't guarantee him that."

Under the terms of their agreement with City, United can recall McNulty in January if required.

Wilder, who unveiled former Sheffield Wednesday striker Caolan Lavery as his 10th new signing of the transfer window last night, added: "There was no gun put to my head, the board didn't put me under any pressure. I don't want to keep unhappy players and I think he might have been if he wasn't given an opportunity. We're still in a good position because, if Marc goes away and scores, we can bring him back."

McNulty revealed he had been wanted by other clubs but says it was a 'no brainer' to join Bradford.

"I am excited to join a big club like Bradford. I had a few options but I always wanted to come here once I knew of their interest.

"With the size of the club, the manager and the fan-base here, it was a no-brainer. I spoke with a lot of people who have worked with the manager before and they all spoke very highly of him.

"I can't wait for the opportunity to work with him, hopefully it will benefit me and the club. I've played here a couple of times before with Sheffield United and one thing that always stood out was the size of the crowd and the atmosphere. I'm raring to go and I can't wait for the gaffer to give me an opportunity."