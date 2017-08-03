Sheffield United: ‘I can handle myself’ says midfielder as Championship countdown continues

David Brooks has revealed some of his team mates could be in for a nasty shock if he establishes himself in Chris Wilder’s starting eleven.

The Sheffield United youngster cited the ‘tough love’ dished-out by Bramall Lane’s senior players as a driving force behind his rapid progress in recent months.

But, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener against Brentford, he admitted: “Last season, I become more reliable on the ball because they are always on to you. They don’t want to be chasing and so they let you know. You’ve got to choose your moments and try not to get it wrong. I’m not at that stage, shouting at people yet, but I’ll start when I make my debut. If people are dishing it out at you, you’ve got to dish it back a bit.”

Brooks, aged 20, could make his first league appearance since leaving the Steelphalt Academy when Dean Smith’s side visit South Yorkshire this weekend.

The midfielder was named player of the tournament after representing England under-20’s in Toulon earlier this summer and has impressed during United’s warm-up programme.

“It’s been a really good pre-season for me, I’ve got a lot of minutes under my belt so hopefully I can kick-on, progress and do what I’ve been doing in pre-season during the actual season,” Brooks said. “It was a really good start, the tournament, but my aim is to get into Sheffield United’s first team.

“That’s my aim and what I want to do this season. There are some really good players in there - Mark Duffy, Samir Carruthers - really top quality players. So it’s going to be hard but hopefully I can challenge. You watch how they play, how they work and take notes. You’ve got to learn off them.”