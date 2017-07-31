Sheffield United: How do two Championship-winning managers think the Blades will fare this season?

Have your say

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has backed “big club” Sheffield United to impress in the Championship this season after winning the League One title last season.

McCarthy, from Barnsley, watched as United hit the 100 point barrier last term, giving boss Chris Wilder his second title in two seasons after winning League Two with Northampton.

And McCarthy said: “Sheffield United could have a good season after winning League One.

“They will come up with a bit of a swagger and have signed a few players.

“They are a big club and have real momentum.

“Chris Wilder was a success at Northampton, now at Sheffield.

Ex-Boro boss Aitor Karanka

“They won’t be coming into the Championship thinking they don’t belong.”

Meanwhile Aitor Karanka, who led Middlesbrough to promotion from the Championship in 2016, hailed United as a “massive club” but admits the second tier will be a difficult test for Wilder’s men.

“United did brilliantly last year and have a very experienced coach,” Karanka wrote in his column for a national newspaper.

“They are a massive club who haven’t been in the Championship for a number of years. It’s a club I’ve never been to but I imagine it will be very difficult to play there because the crowd will be really excited to stay in the division.

“But it will be a challenge to do it. Chris Wilder has done a massive job and I hope they can stay up.

“Billy Sharp was top-scorer and has Championship experience so he will be very important.”