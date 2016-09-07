Sheffield United: Goalkeeper could be set to leave Bramall Lane

Sheffield United will consider allowing Aaron Ramsdale, their England youth international goalkeeper, to leave Bramall Lane on loan if a suitable opportunity arises between now and the January transfer window.

The idea, which was discussed by manager Chris Wilder and his coaching staff before last weekend’s victory over Gillingham, could mean George Long is prevented from leaving South Yorkshire despite asking to explore his options following Simon Moore’s arrival two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Aaron Ramsdale is highly rated by Sheffield United's coaching staff

United’s plans for Ramsdale, who missed the visit to Priestfield Stadium after being named in the under-19 squad which faced Belgium on Sunday, reflects their confidence in the Steelphalt Academy graduate’s ability.

“We’re fortunate in that we’ve got some really good goalkeepers here,” Wilder said. “Some excellent young ones too and we will do what’s right by them.”

Although Football League clubs are now prohibited from signing outfield players on emergency loan, goalkeepers are still allowed to arrange temporary moves outside of a transfer window subject to certain conditions being met. If Ramsdale does depart, then Long would be required to remain with United until next year despite seeing Moore replace him in Wilder’s starting eleven.

Moore, who commanded an initial £250,000 fee when he left Cardiff City, is expected to make his fifth consecutive appearance for United when they visit AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Simon Moore is now Sheffield United's first choice goalkeeper �2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

Neil Ardley, the Londoners’ manager, is adamant his side will continue to improve after beating Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon. Describing himself as “delighted” to slip “under the radar” on transfer deadline day, Wilder’s counterpart said: “We’ve got a good squad and we did our business early, which is what we wanted to do, and we’re now getting a fit full squad together.”