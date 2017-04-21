Sheffield United Fan’s Column: These statistics do not lie

Here are some stats about Sheffield United’s season, with a couple of games to go.

Twenty-eight wins is the most achieved in a single season, beating the 27 of the 1981/82 Fourth Division season.

Ninety-four points with six still to play for are the second-most United have ever achieved, behind the 96 of 1981/82.

Six defeats is the fewest since the four of 1981/82. In that season, like this one, United suffered defeats at the start of the season and in the middle, ending the season with a long unbeaten run.

Another similarity with 1981/82 is that it was the last time before this season that United failed to reach the FA Cup third round.

United have had single-figure defeats in a 42 or 46-game season eight previous times: 2012/13, 2005/06, 1989/90, 1981/82, 197071, 1952/53, 1949/50 and 1938/39.

United have bettered this season’s tally of 86 goals nine times: 102 in 1925/26 (the season the offside law changed), 1952/53, 1981/82, 1988/89, 2011/12, 1929/30, 1951/52, 1946/47 and 1956/57.

Billy Sharp’s 27 league goals is the most since Ched Evans’ 29 in 2011/12. Sharp could become the first United player to score 30 league goals since Keith Edwards’ 34 in 1983/84 and 35 in 1981/82. Sharp’s total is the fourth highest since the Second World War.

According to the Football Association’s website, United are the fourth-best behaved team in the division. They have had only one player suspended all season. No player has been suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

United’s one red is equalled only by Fleetwood Town and bettered only by Bradford City, who are the best-behaved side in the division. In contrast, Shrewsbury have had ten red cards and Rochdale nine. The Bantams also have fewest bookings, which is a surprise considering they have Tony McMahon in their team. Like Chris Wilder, Stuart McCall likes his teams to play the right way.