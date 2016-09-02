Sheffield United Fan’s Column: Did fightback show bottle?

United did something unusual last Saturday. Not only did they win, but they won after going behind.

We were trying to work out when that last happened. We knew it wasn’t last season, but no one could remember when it was. So I’ve looked it up. It was actually the last win of the 2014/15 season against Doncaster on April 7th, when Kyle Bennett scored two crackers for Rovers, the first giving them the lead. Jose Baxter and Matt Done made it 2-2 before Steven Davies curled in the winner.

I don’t know whether the win over Oxford demonstrates Chris Wilder’s team has more bottle than Nigel Adkins’ team, but it’s a start. There was a definite improvement in the second half after Oxford’s goal seemed to be sending the game the same way as Southend. We’ll find out whether confidence is restored at Gillingham.

n Whoever decided to invite Premier League Under-23 teams into the EFL Trophy to increase interest wasn’t thinking straight. Unsurprisingly, crowds reached record lows. The League One and Two Chairmen who voted for it were conned. Premier League teams weren’t even asked if they would enter when the vote was taken! It was obvious few would do so when the ties are held in international weeks, information also kept from the clubs. I hope they get Blackburn v Reading in the final of this competition for League One and Two teams, because that’s what the officials who foisted it on us deserve.

n I went to Scarborough to see one day of Yorkshire’s fine win over Nottinghamshire. In years past the deckchairs in front of the hospitality marquee have been blue and white striped. Now they are red and white striped. I presume Mr McCabe has had a word.