Sheffield United: Ex-Blade Aaron Ramsdale's joy as he helps England U19s to European Championship glory

Former United youngster Aaron Ramsdale has set his sights on further success in the England set-up after he helped the U19 national squad win their European Championships at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Ramsdale left Bramall Lane in the January transfer window for Bournemouth, and impressed in the tournament as England beat Portugal 2-1 in the final to bring home the trophy from Georgia.

And the 19-year-old said: “The last half an hour or so was all a blur. When the final whistle went I don’t remember much except hugging everyone.

“I’m just elated, we’ve just won something with England and that’s the best you can get; the next step is to try and win something with the older ages.

“It was a chance for me to use this as a stepping stone for next season, to catch the eye of my manager at Bournemouth.

“It’s just all been exciting, if I didn’t make the saves then we wouldn’t have got to where we are so I’m over the moon.”