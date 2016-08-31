Sheffield United: Everton agree a fee for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Sheffield United and Everton have reached an agreement which will see Dominic Calvert-Lewin join the Premier League club before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Despite reports to the contrary, Bramall Lane’s hierarchy did not immediately rubber-stamp the move after receiving an increased offer from Goodison Park this morning. But, following a further round of negotiations, United have now accepted Everton’s latest bid for the Steelphalt Academy graduate. Calvert-Lewin, who made his professional debut in April last year, is expected to move for an undisclosed sum within the next few hours.

The Liverpudlians are long-standing admirers of the teenage centre-forward and first made an approach for his services when Chris Wilder took charge of United three months ago. But officials at the League One club, who have dismissed suggestions that Manchester United were also chasing Calvert-Lewin, described themselves as “bemused” by claims he had undergone a medical at Finch Farm. The Star understands that Everton initially cooled their interest after refusing to meet United’s valuation of the player before experiencing a change of heart.