Sheffield United: Ethan Ebanks-Landell hopes to make the trip to Posh

Ethan Ebanks-Landell will undergo an intensive course of treatment at the Steelphalt Academy this week as the centre-half battles to be passed fit for a crucial series of games.

The on-loan defender was substituted midway through Sheffield United’s victory over AFC Wimbledon last weekend after aggravating a hip injury.

Although his replacement Chris Basham was described as “excellent” by Chris Wilder, the United manager will be keen to ensure Ebanks-Landell is available for selection against Peterborough on Saturday. Wilder’s team, who climbed to the top of League One after beating Neal Ardley’s side, face second-placed Scunthorpe and Bolton Wanderers in third following February 14th’s trip to Bristol Rovers.