Sheffield United: England star Millie set for Bramall Lane return

Millie Bright, one of the star’s of 2017 England’s European Championship campaign, returns to Sheffield United tomorrow as the club honours her achievements since leaving Bramall Lane.

The defender, who was the only player to feature in all four of the Lionesses’ games in the Netherlands, will be introduced to the crowd during the game against Barnsley.

Bright, now of Chelsea, progressed through United’s Girls Centre of Excellence before moving to London via Doncaster Rovers Belles.

“I played for my local team Killamarsh Dynamos for a few years, scored loads of goals and I loved it,” the 23-year-old said. “I always had a ball at my feet.

“Eventually I got scouted for Sheffield United where I attended every Tuesday and Friday night. I remember all my friends used to go out Friday nights but I never missed a session, football was way more important to me even at a young age. I knew where I wanted to be in years to come.”

Bright won her first senior international cap in September and is now a mainstay of the team which reached the semi-finals of the Euros earlier this summer. Aged 23, she turned professional despite struggling with illness as a child.

Millie Bright impressed for England this summer

“As a baby I was quite poorly in and out of hospital with whooping cough and pneumonia,” Bright added. “I was then labelled asthmatic and had croup up to being 16, but that never stopped me, I loved being outside.

“People would always say I wouldn’t last long in sport due to these illnesses but they never bothered me and I think that’s where I get my determination from to prove people wrong and not make excuses.”