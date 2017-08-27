Sheffield United defender will miss derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Richard Stearman is expected to miss next month’s derby with Sheffield Wednesday, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

The Sheffield United centre-half is receiving treatment after damaging a hamstring against Cardiff City earlier this term and, according to his latest set of tests, is unlikely to be passed fit until October.

With the visit to Hillsborough only 27 days away, Wilder said: “Richard is going to be another six weeks. It’s quite a bad one and he’s a big player.”

However, goalkeeper Simon Moore could be in contention for a start against Wednesday after making progress in his battle to overcome a knee problem.

“Simon has been doing a bit of movement and handling,” said Wilder whose side picked up their third home league win of the seaosn on Saturday in beating Derby County 3-1.