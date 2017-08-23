Sheffield United defender gets international call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Daniel Lafferty has been included in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Michael O'Neill's men will travel to take on San Marino on Friday September 1 before coming back to Belfast to face Czech Republic the following Monday.

Lafferty has 12 international caps to his name, the last appearance coming against Wales in March 2016, and was then left out of the squad for a year.

However, regular games and impressive performances for Sheffield United saw the Derry-born full back earn a recall earlier this year and he was an unused substitute for the friendly with Canada and two qualifiers against Norway and Azerbaijan.

Northern Ireland are currently second in their group, five points behind Germany and four ahead of third-placed Czech Republic. Two wins in their next two games could see them nail down second place and a play-off spot for next summer's World Cup in Russia.