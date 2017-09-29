Sheffield United: David Brooks has “the world at his feet” following Wales call-up

David Brooks has “the world at his feet” according to Sheffield United team mate Leon Clarke after being named in the full Wales squad for their forthcoming games against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

The call-up comes following Brooks man-of-the-match display during last weekend’s Steel City derby and less than a fortnight after making his full Championship debut.

David Brooks has impressed Leon Clarke: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Clarke, whose partnership with the 20-year-old has helped United climb to second in the table ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, said: “Brooko is a really good player. He has got the world at his feet.

“He can go as far in the game as he wants to if he listens to the management and staff and takes on people’s advice. I think he is really, really good and I enjoy playing up front with him. He carries the ball well and it is important to have someone like that in the Championship.”

Brooks, a graduate of United’s Steelphalt Academy, represented England at the Toulon Tournament earlier this summer but recently switched his allegiance to Chris Coleman’s side. Wales continue their efforts to reach next year’s World Cup with a visit to Tblisi on October 6 before hosting Martin O’Neill’s team three days later.

“I am happy for him as last season he was getting frustrated as he didn’t get a lot of game-time or making squads,” Clarke said. “He came back after a fantastic tournament and at the start of pre-season, you could see his confidence was really high. And long may it continue because it will only be good for him and us as a team.”

Leon Clarke has forged a good partnership with David Brooks (left): Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I do try and help him during games,” Clarke added. “I tell him not to play in front of the big, muscle-bound defenders as he’s not the strongest lad. His game is more playing off defenders, picking the ball up and driving at people. He really can go, providing he stays focused which I’m sure he will do, as far in the business as he wants.”