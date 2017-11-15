Sheffield United: ‘David Brooks has a bright future’ says ex-Wales star after full international debut

David Brooks will have a bright future with the Wales national team after making his full debut for his adpoted country last night.

That’s the view of former Welsh international Jack Collinson, after Sheffield United youngster Brooks played 71 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Panama in Cardiff and was named man of the match.

Brooks, who made his international debut as a substitute against France in Paris last Friday, did enough to earn his first start for Chris Coleman’s men and was the bright spark in an otherwise-forgettable first-half.

Brooks set up Dave Edwards to win a penalty, which Sam Vokes missed, before he was substituted - perhaps with United’s game at Burton Albion on Friday evening in mind.

And former West Ham midfielder Collinson, who won 15 caps for Wales, said: “Brooks showed his quality out there, especially on his left foot.

“There were some wonderful deliveries into the box, but it was his intelligence that impressed me, coming in from the wing. He got on the ball and showed his skills, and he was exciting.

“He picks up the ball in clever positions and looks to make things happen. With the youngsters Wales have, they have energy and enthusiasm and they’ll make some bad decisions.

“But he will only get better as he plays more games. We’re looking at a bright player for the future here.”

Meanwhile, Burton boss Nigel Clough is looking forward to locking horns with Blades boss Chris Wilder when United travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Friday.

Clough, the former United boss, said: “It’s lovely to see Chris back there and doing so well.

“We go back a long way, because we used to play against Halifax in the days here when Halifax were struggling financially and we used to play them in the Conference.

“We used to have some good, old battles. It’s always nice to have a chat about those. And that experience, for us both, has been absolutely vital.”

Clough guided United to two cup semi-finals and a play-off semi-final in his two years at Bramall Lane, and added: “It was very enjoyable.

“To go from third-from-bottom to seventh, and then the play-offs and a couple of semi-finals along the way.

“It’s one of those clubs that, once you get it turned around, it takes some stopping.”