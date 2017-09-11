Sheffield United: David Brooks could be let off the leash against Bolton Wanderers

David Brooks could make his first league start for Sheffield United tonight if Clayton Donaldson is ruled-out of their visit to Bolton Wanderers.

Donaldson injured a hamstring scoring his second goal during last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Sunderland and, despite labelling the centre-forward “a quick healer”, manager Chris Wilder admitted it would be “difficult” for him to recover in time.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although Leon Clarke is available again following suspension, coaching staff are seriously considering asking Brooks to partner captain Billy Sharp in attack after being impressed by his performance as a second-half substitute at the Stadium of Light.

“He’s an intelligent player,” Wilder said during his pre-match media conference yesterday. “And we have faith in every single player who is in this squad because, by and large, we’ve brought them here. Plus, we’re flexible too.”

“If Clayton doesn’t make it, then the chances are he’ll be okay for the weekend,” Wilder added. “He’s a quick healer, I’m sure about that. We’ll see how he is.”