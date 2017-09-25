Sheffield United: Daniel Lafferty called into Northern Ireland squad for games against Germany and Norway

Sheffield United defender Daniel Lafferty has been named in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway.

O’Neill’s men host world champions Germany on October 5 before concluding their group campaign against Norway in Oslo three days later.

They have guaranteed at least second place in Group C and look primed to claim one of the eight play-off berths on offer, with a two-legged tie in November standing between those countries and a place in Russia next summer.

Lafferty, who has 13 caps for his country, missed United's clash with Oldham last season after being called up to face Norway but was an unused substitute. He again didn't make it off the bench against either Azerbaijan or New Zealand in June.

With Enda Stevens impressing, Lafferty has so far made just one league appearance for United this season.

Full squad: Roy Carroll (Linfield), Michael McGovern (Norwich), Alan Mannus (St. Johnstone); Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (West Brom), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Chris Brunt (West Brom), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Lee Hodson (Rangers), Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United), Adam Thompson (Bradford), Tom Flanagan (Burton); Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Gwangju), Oliver Norwood (Fulham), Corry Evans (Blackburn), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds), Paul Paton (St. Johnstone), Matthew Lund (Burton), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), George Saville (Millwall); Kyle Lafferty (Hearts), Josh Magennis (Charlton), Conor Washington (QPR), Shay McCartan (Bradford).