Sheffield United: Cut prices and let's get Bramall Lane bouncing, says Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will urge his club to arrange a cut-price ticket deal for their Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City later this month.

United have been paired with the former Premier League champions in the second round draw and Wilder wants Bramall Lane to be “as full as possible” for the match.

“I’d like to do something on the prices,” said Wilder whose side were on the wrong end of a controversial decision as they lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough on Saturday. “I’m going to put a bit of pressure on for us to try and do that, I’m not afraid to admit.”

The match is scheduled to take place in the week commencing August 21st and Wilder added: “I think it’s a great game for us to look forward to and we want to have as many people on our side as possible. That’s obvious. It’s a good draw but a very tough one for us.”