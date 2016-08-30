Sheffield United confirm signing of striker Caolan Lavery from Sheffield Wednesday

Caolan Lavery has joined Sheffield United, the League One club confirmed this evening.

The former Sheffield Wednesday striker completed his much-anticipated transfer to Bramall Lane before tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Leicester City following talks between the rival clubs.

Although Lavery effectively arrives as a free agent after leaving Hillsborough earlier this summer, legislation governing the transfer of players under 24 years of age means Wednesday were entitled to receive a ‘development fee’ in compensation.

READ MORE: Five players who have moved from Wednesday to United

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “Caolan is a player we have tracked for a while. He is hungry, aggressive and wants to run in behind, exactly the type of player we need.

“He has the potential to play his best football whilst with us.”

Lavery, aged 23, was born in Canada but represented Northern Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level.

He scored four goals in eleven starts during a successful spell on loan at Portsmouth last term before parting company with Wednesday on a permanent basis. Coventry City were also known to be interested in acquiring Lavery’s services but, as The Star revealed earlier this month, he admitted United was his preferred destination during talks with manager Wilder.

Lavery joins an increasingly long list of players, including Richard Cresswell, Derek Geary and Leon Clarke, to appear for both United and Wednesday. He will wear the No.9 shirt at Bramall Lane and has signed a three-year deal.