Sheffield United confirm midfielder as latest signing

Sheffield United have completed the signing of John Lundstram on a three-year deal.

The midfielder will become Chris Wilder's sixth signing of the close season, subject to English Football League clearance, after completing his medical at Bramall Lane.

Lundstram, previously of Oxford United, arrives for an undisclosed fee but will not feature during tonight's friendly against Stoke City. Goalkeeper Simon Moore, defender Georgfe Baldock and centre-forward Ched Evans also miss out.