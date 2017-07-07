Sheffield United confirm defender Chris Hussey's departure

Chris Hussey, the Sheffield United defender, has this afternoon completed his loan move to Swindon Town.

The move effectively ends Hussey's time at Bramall Lane, as the loan covers the entire 2017/18 EFL season and the left-back's Blades contract will expire after that.

The 28-year-old signed from Bury last summer but made only eight appearances in all competitions as United won the League One title.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "Chris goes to Swindon looking for some regular first-team football under a manager he knows. We wish him all the best."

Hussey worked with Swindon boss David Flitcroft at Bury. In 2015, Flitcroft said of Hussey: "He’s the best left-back in the league, offensively and defensively, and he’s a really important part to us winning football matches.”