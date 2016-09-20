Sheffield United: Communication key says Blades stopper Simon Moore

It sometimes leaves defenders cursing and attracts some unwanted attention for opposing fans massed behind him.

But, as Simon Moore revealed at the weekend, there’s a simple reason for his habit of screaming at his teammates for what seems like the entire 90 minutes.

He just wants to win.

“People do get a little bit fed up of hearing me,” the Sheffield United goalkeeper smiles.

“And I do sometimes get a bit of abuse from away fans telling me, in no uncertain terms, to be quiet!

“But football is an hour and a half long each game, and it’s important to keep focused. I train hard all week to play football, and it helps keep my concentration and focus.

“But in the end, I just want to win. I want to do well and I want the boys in front of me to do well as well.

“We work together as a unit; I help them and they help me. And if we continue to do that, there’s only one direction we can go in. And that’s forward.”

Last month’s Checkatrade Trophy opener against Leicester City’s youngsters, which ended 0-0 before the visitors won the resulting penalty shootout, generated few positives. But, with just 3,632 in attendance, it offered a perfect opportunity to see - or rather, hear - Moore’s constant communication first-hand.

The Blades goalkeeper has plenty to shout about of late, too. A stream of consistent performances since arriving at Bramall Lane from Cardiff City has helped United find their feet after a chequered start to the League One campaign, and their first league clean sheet of the season last weekend saw them post their fourth win of the bounce against Peterborough.

Matt Done grabbed the headlines with the first-half winner, but Moore helped secure the points with two superb saves to deny Posh’s Paul Taylor and substitute Gwion Edwards.

“Obviously, it was nice to keep a clean sheet,” Moore added.

“I kept one in the Checkatrade Trophy but one in the league is good, too. It gives us a platform to build off.

“Sometimes as a goalkeeper, you can have an unbelievable game and let three goals in, or you’ll have nothing to do and keep a clean sheet.

“As long as I focus on what I can control and organise the back four, then things will take care of themselves.”

Saturday’s win over Posh saw United enter the top six, and they travel to early League One leaders Scunthorpe this weekend just three points behind them.

“We have an unbelievable attacking force here,” Moore said, “and some excellent defenders, too.

“The season started slowly, which could just have been a confidence thing, but getting that first clean sheet is a monkey off our backs.

“But it doesn’t mean we can relax; you never can in this league.

“We’ve got to keep working hard, doing the right things and pushing in the right direction.”