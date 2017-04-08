Sheffield United: Co-owner Prince Abdullah sends congratulations after Blades seal promotion

Prince Abdullah, Sheffield United's co-owner, has offered his congratulations from Saudi Arabia after the Blades sealed promotion to the Championship yesterday.

Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud retains a 50 per cent stake in United, but was forced to resign as co-chairman after being appointed as the new general president of youth welfare by Saudi Arabia’s rulers.

And the Prince, after goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck sealed victory over Northampton, tweeted: "Congrats to all SUFC Players, C Wilder, the Board, my partner Kevin & above all, to our Great Fans. One more step towards where we Belong. UTB."

One fan, Mike Stephenson, replied: "Thank you so much for all of your investments so far. I'm sure you'll do everything in your power to take us back to the Premier League."

And Matt Cheetam added: "Please push this great club on, sir - PL only a season away now!

Blades co-chairman Kevin McCabe also addressed fans at Bramall Lane yesterday, insisting they are a "club on the up" under Chris Wilder and can compete in the Championship next term.