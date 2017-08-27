Sheffield United closing in on Watford forward

Sheffield United hope to complete a deal for Jerome Sinclair after holding further talks with the centre-forward and his parent club Watford.

Chris Wilder, the United manager, confirmed he is close to making another breakthrough in the transfer market following Saturday’s win over Derby County with attacking reinforcements known to be his top priority.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers arrived in South Yorkshire before the meeting with Gary Rowett’s side and, barring any unforseen complications, is set to be joined at Bramall Lane by Sinclair ahead of this week’s deadline.

Despite refusing to reveal the identity of his latest target, Wilder said: “We’re close. We were close on Friday. We’ve got some work to do but I believe we really will speed up in the next three or four days and make the recruitment we want to. “Things pop up, like they did last year with Ethan (Ebanks-Landell) and Danny Lafferty. So we’re ready for that and we’re ready to push the button on some (deals).”

Sinclair, aged 20, progressed through the ranks at Liverpool before Watford paid £4m to acquire his services last year. A former England youth international, he has scored once in six appearances since moving to Hertfordshire and, like Carter-Vickers, is set to depart on loan.

“I like to think, by the end of the window, we’ll be better,” Wilder continued. “This is only our third window here. So for us to be where we are now to 12 months ago, it’s great strides forward. The loyalty I show to the players won’t become sentiment. I have to keep moving this club forward and looking to improve. That’s not making wholesale changes, it’s just keeping the core together and improving on what we’ve got as a group within the budget that we’ve got.”

“I think we’ve got a lot to offer when it comes to Premier League clubs looking to let their players go out,” Wilder added. “Both in terms of the way we work, we’re not an eight versus eight and then of to the cinema group, and also because of our support.”

United climbed to fifth in the Championship table after beating County 3-1. But victory came at a price with Caolan Lavery suffering a nasty facial injury and Samir Carruthers being withdrawn less than 20 minutes after coming on.

“Caolan’s got a smashed cheek,” Wilder said. “They are all in, our players. I think we’re a physical, competitive side. “We’re not cynical or dirty though. It was a 50/50 ball and both lads went for it. Unfortunately Caolan came out with a big smash and Samir got a big whack to his calf. He couldn’t carry on.”